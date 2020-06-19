Cyber Security Careers Germany – Finding New Roles in a Burgeoning Sector

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2020 --Cyber security is a constantly evolving space with an ever-changing range of threats. Some of these are consistent and others ebb and flow depending on current environments and events. All businesses today, large and small, require a range of security experts in order to ensure that they are covered in all eventualities. This is particularly so given recent unprecedented numbers of people working from home and now the potential for a phased return to work already in play across cities such as Berlin and Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Cologne. Glocomms Germany is part of an international group working alongside 71 world-leading companies in Germany and beyond, ensuring that finding and securing the best talent remains a key priority.



Glocomms Germany has been leading the way in specialist recruitment for the tech sector since 2013. Given the increasingly interconnected world in which we live, cyber security is a big trend in business and workforce management with roles available across the spectrum of enterprises, from small, agile start-ups to international brands. Those looking to develop cyber security careers in Germany are in particular demand, especially given that Germany was one of three countries to top the list of the most reported security breaches in Europe in the first six months after the introduction of the GDPR.



From machine learning to autonomous response, cyber security is a burgeoning space and this is creating opportunities across Germany, from Berlin and Frankfurt to Cologne, Munich and Hamburg. Whether local markets are largely comprised of businesses still in lockdown or those that have returned to socially distanced office environments, Glocomms Germany expert consultants are able to ensure that organisations are able to meet their recruitment needs and individuals can begin planning career-defining moves. As the business world continues to adapt to the impact of COVID-19 on networks and systems, cyber security remains at the top of the agenda across sectors.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Glocomms commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Glocomms remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the technology sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Germany with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Glocomms Germany is part of the Phaidon International group and is a trusted recruitment partner in Europe and beyond. The firm is able to handle the entire recruitment process from source through to hire, providing permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that enable organisations to continue to plan and deliver on growth and targets. Investing in best-in-class consultant training and innovative recruitment technology ensures that the team at Glocomms Germany are not only passionate specialists but have deep expertise and a full range of tools at their disposal to reimagine recruitment for a new age.



