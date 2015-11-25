Cyber Security Company Says "Out-of-the-Box" Antivirus Software and Endpoint Protection Isn't Enough for Businesses

Beckenham, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --Information security breaches are increasingly commonplace across industries as aggressive malware and viruses bust the most common antivirus software systems. The impact of these breaches can be disastrous for individuals and for businesses.



One cyber security company is offering products and services that protect customers from both current and emerging malware cyber threats. AVOSEC (www.avosec.com) offers high performance security solutions that maximise corporate security, including top notch endpoint protection services designed to outsmart proliferating cyber threats that endanger the security of information.



Specialists in the field of Cyber security for over 13 years, the skilled team at AVOSEC pride themselves on their knowledge and ability to provide the very best antivirus solutions and advice to protect customers from existing and future cyber threats. AVOSEC has an excellent reputation for partnering with award-winning solutions such as AVAST Software's Avast Antivirus, Bitdefender, Avira and many others.



"Many companies believe that by just installing antivirus software, they are protected from Cyber threats, malware and viruses," said James Norris, CEO of AVOSEC. "These days, this mindset is simply just not enough to defend against new and emerging threats. Poorly configured antivirus software without security policy or protocol leaves organisations both large and small open to compromise by hackers and malware writers."



"Complacent antivirus security is an ever-growing risk to company data and can lead to legal implications and significant financial loss," Norris continued. "Simply installing antivirus software is not an adequate level of protection for any organisation. The antivirus product needs to be configured to best practice recommendations and also adhere to a predefined security policy. That needs to be done by someone who knows what they are doing."



For more information about AVOSEC's suite of services, go to https://www.avosec.com/security-solutions/



About AVOSEC

AVOSEC, the trading name of AV-Outsource Ltd., was founded in 1998 as an IT security distributor to assist partners in both the private and public sector with comprehensive enterprise-level security solutions. The AVOSEC team supports partners with the best antivirus solutions and channel partnerships available. They offer our solutions to resellers across Europe and around the world, providing them with remote technical assistance, project management, deployment services, pre-sales support and an emergency response team. The company has a number of years experience in the security market, with its employees coming from various security vendors, and recruited into the company for the excellence and industry knowledge. They pride themselves on service, support and will provide products that suit any infrastructure and budget.