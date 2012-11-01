CyberDiamonds Offers the Finest Diamond Stud Earrings

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2012 --Considering the overall global market, diamonds rank second to gold in terms of value. The 2011 Diamond Industry Report by Bain & Company, Inc. pegged the retail value of diamond jewellery to roughly 37 billion Britsh pounds, forecasting moderately positive growth in overall global sales, as UK consumer spending increases with improvements to the job market.



However, the diamond sales profits do not entirely benefit the miners, cutters and polishers of the diamond stones. The glaring reality is that more often than not, money obtained from diamond sales finance warfare, especially those mined in an African war zone. A 2004 survey conducted of diamond jewellers in the United Kingdom showed that only 18% of the stores implemented the system of conflict-free diamond guarantees, while 22% revealed they had no conflict diamond policy at all.



CyberDiamonds.co.uk offers fast, safe, simple and secure online shopping, with a number of diamond engagement rings, diamond solitaire rings, diamond stud earrings and other diamond jewellery that are second to none in terms of quality. Catering mainly to clients in the United Kingdom, the website showcases the precious gems of top value at very low prices.



In particular, CyberDiamonds.co.uk sells beautiful polished diamonds, coloured diamonds in a range of exciting shades such as pink, rainbow-red, orange, yellow, blue and green; loose gemstones; and fine designer jewellery. Pearl necklaces are also offered. Every piece is brand new and mainly hand-finished in the UK.



Notably, all diamonds sold by CyberDiamonds.co.uk are conflict free. The leading diamond jewellery wholesaler transacts only with authorized rough diamonds sources with certification from the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme.



Established in 2003, the KPCS prevents the entry of "conflict diamonds" into the mainstream rough diamond market. The process was set up by the United Nations as part of the General Assembly Resolution 55/56 with the goal of ensuring that diamond purchases do not fund the unlawful or illegal operations of rebel, military and terrorist groups.



Being a leading diamond wholesaler, CyberDiamonds.co.uk offers clients the most competitive prices online. The company controls the entire process from source to final product, and therefore controls the costs to pass valuable savings to our customers.



To learn more about the conflict-free rough diamonds sold by CyberDiamonds, please visit http://www.cyberdiamonds.co.uk/ for information.



About CyberDiamonds:

CyberDiamonds offers an extensive array of diamond jewellery products of unsurpassed quality. With collections that cater to the latest fashion trends, the company sells polished diamonds, coloured diamonds, loose gemstones and fine designer jewellery that are certified conflict-free.