Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2014 --Cyber Monday continues booming as more people shun long lines and head online instead during holiday sales. To meet increased interest, CyberMondayMattress.org put together shopping guides and compares this year's deals for shoppers.



For those seeking online mattress savings, the guide titled "Top 2014 Cyber Monday Mattress Deals Compared" includes an overview of trends, tips and deals from online retailers.



One significant trend noted proves the increased focus on internet efforts by all types of retailers throughout the holiday shopping week. Driven by convenience, savings, better selection and better opportunity to research, more people than ever are expected to buy online this year. Last year saw exponential growth, and the recent Adobe Digital Index report anticipates 15% growth during 2014 Cyber Monday sales.



In the article, CyberMondayMattress.org suggests top sources to locate deals, and reminds shoppers to focus on what is inside the bed, how the value compares to others, and to check reviews and return policies.



Although many stores will not release their sales until December 1 so as not to interfere with Black Friday, the guide does multiple highlight offers from major brands as of November 28. Among the stores participating in the holiday are department stores like Macy's and Sears, bed stores like Mattress Firm, and brands like Tempurpedic, Serta, and more.



The details of promotions for each company are listed individually, in addition to a comparison of top picks of the holiday for innerspring, memory foam and latex beds.



Their five highlighted Cyber Monday deals include mattresses by Amerisleep, Serta, Beautyrest, and Astrabeds. Prices on these selections range from $499 to $1749, and specification details are included for quick reader comparison.



For readers seeking more information, the blog also offers a guide to buying a mattress during Cyber Monday sales. This article includes detailed information on selecting a bed along with tips for browsing and comparing different mattresses.



The blog plans on updating the article with new deals as they are released, and readers may also subscribe on the website for deal alerts.



About CyberMondayMattress.org

CyberMondayMattress.org is a deal aggegrator and blog, distinguished by a focus specifically on mattress deals. Established in 2012, the website provides exclusive deals and sales around the Cyber Monday shopping holiday as a free resource for shoppers. Also featured are helpful guides and articles related to shopping for a bed