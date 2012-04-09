CyberSecurity Expert Dr. Daniel Geer to Keynote SOURCE Security Conference in Boston

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2012 --Dr. Daniel Geer, the Chief Information Security Officer at In-Q-Tel, will be a keynote speaker at SOURCE Conference in Boston that runs from April 17th to the 19th, 2012. As a widely recognized leader in information security, he has served in formal advisory roles for numerous organizations including the U.S. Treasury Department, Department of Defense, and the Institute of Information Infrastructure Protection. Dr. Geer is also an established entrepreneur, author, scientist, consultant, educator, and architect who holds several security patents and has co-authored books on risk management and information security.



SOURCE Conference brings together a diverse group of security experts, business professionals, and hackers to explore, discuss, and learn about important security issues with a focus on bridging the divide between the security and business communities across multiple industries. SOURCE Conference offers attendees an engaging experience, where participants are encouraged to ask questions, discuss, and interact with each other and speakers to gain better insight into the most important and timely security issues, new technologies, and business trends.



“We are very excited to have Dr. Geer as a keynote speaker at SOURCE Boston 2012,” says Stacy Thayer, Founder and Executive Director of SOURCE Conference. “We are planning some amazing events and sessions for our fifth conference in Boston and Dr. Geer’s experience and background is a perfect fit for our mission and the interests of most attendees.”



Conference participants range from leading security researchers, advanced security professionals, senior and top-level executives (CIOs, CTOs, CSOs), faculty and students, members of management, and business communities who seek information and to connect with security and technology experts. For more about SOURCE Conference visit http://www.sourceconference.com.



About SOURCE Conference

SOURCE Conference bridges the gap between technical excellence and business acumen within the security industry. It fosters a community of learning where business and security professionals come together to gain knowledge and skills, network with peers, and advance their careers and professional development. SOURCE Conference enables individuals, teams, and organizations to leverage information to improve decision-making, optimize performance, and achieve business objectives. With thoughtful attention to detail and an emphasis on high-quality and compelling content, SOURCE Conference is committed to delivering valuable information in a high-energy and fun environment. For more information on any SOURCE Conference events – SOURCE Boston, SOURCE Barcelona, or SOURCE Seattle – visit http://www.sourceconference. >