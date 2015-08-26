CyberWerks Announces Program to Bring Cyber Skills Training to the Greater Denver Area

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2015 --Denver is facing a critical skills gap when it comes to the information security sector. With job growth outpacing the number of newly skilled workers entering the job market, local businesses are struggling to keep up with the demand for qualified network defenders. CyberWerks, a new cyber security training firm recently launched in the Greater Denver Area, is hoping to help fill this critical skills gap with their forthcoming training program.



CyberWerks training program will focus on skills training in highly sought after areas of the information security sector such as Network Traffic Analysis, Incident Response, Penetration Testing, and Malware Analysis, as well as focusing on providing local, in-classroom certification boot camps geared at getting workers the stepping stones they need to fill the currently available positions in Denver's job market.



"Our intention is to focus on the specific needs of the Denver market. By working with local hiring managers, CIO's, and recruiters, we think we can get a pulse on the in-demand skills for our market and tailor our training in a way that benefits both the local Denver tech sector, as well as our local workforce", said CyberWerks Co-Founder, Nicolas Gordon. "The Denver Tech Center is already full of great tech jobs and by creating a skilled cyber security workforce, we believe we can help convince more major operations to open shop here and continue to grow the sector".



Being locally owned and operated also allows CyberWerks to keep costs low and pass the savings on to their students. CyberWerks training programs are typically thousands less than their nationally run competitors, opening up training opportunities for a new segment of the populace. With a focus on aggressive scholarship opportunities for underemployed, unemployed, transitioning veterans, and those who would struggle to pay typically high tuition rates, CyberWerks is poised to bring a much needed boost to the Denver job market and the budding tech sector.



For more information about CyberWerks current training opportunities, visit CyberWerks - Denver Cyber Security Training.



About CyberWerks

CyberWerks, LLP (http://www.CyberWerks.org) is a veteran owned and operated startup focused on cutting edge Cyber Security training. By building focused, custom built training in skill areas such as Traffic Analysis, Incident Handling, and Penetration Testing, CyberWerks is bringing a modern and accessible path for in-demand and employable skills in the Information Security & Analysis sector to the Greater Denver Area.