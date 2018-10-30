Cyfuture Ascends to SAP Certified Cloud Infrastructure Provider

Noida, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2018 --Cyfuture, ( https://www.cyfuture.com ), a prominent technological and information technology services provider, announced the success of their focused plan to achieve the coveted SAP Certified Cloud Infrastructure Provider certification. Cyfuture has developed expertise in forming the best bouquet of Multi Cloud services brought together exactly according to clients' requirements.



SAP is an elite enterprise software multinational that has a reputation for awarding their certifications only to companies that achieve an extraordinary level of competence.



Proving high levels of client engagement, technical expertise and cloud capabilities, Cyfuture satisfied the criteria that are mandated by SAP to be accorded the status of SAP Certified Cloud Infrastructure Provider. In contrast to single cloud service providers, Multi Cloud service providers like Cyfuture are empanelled with all leading technological companies.



As a SAP Certified Cloud Infrastructure Provider, Cyfuture can elevate the standards of its services even higher, bringing about cost savings on infrastructure, expanded customer bases, improved account security and data protection, streamlined migration of legacy systems to the cloud and adoption of cloud platforms for faster and scalable application development – among other advantages.



"SAP is a premier software brand that is venerated all over the world, and our talented people at Cyfuture pursued the certification with great focus. Getting the stamp of approval from SAP has made us stronger than ever, and we intend to push hard to provide even better cloud services to our clients both old and new," says Anuj Bairathi, CEO and Founder, Cyfuture India Pvt Ltd.



In upcoming areas like machine learning and artificial intelligence, Cyfuture Multi Cloud architectures provide a sturdy base for nascent companies to grow their businesses. With SAP Certified Cloud Infrastructure Provider certification attained, Cyfuture now offers progressively futuristic Multi Cloud services built on the SAP platform, so that clients can dedicate themselves to pursuing excellence without having to worry about their IT support system. Cyfuture has Go4hosting.in and Go4hosting.com as its brand.



In addition to above accreditations, Cyfuture has recently become an AWS Standard Consulting Partner thus making their way to multi cloud infrastructure. Cyfuture is MeitY empanelled service provider in India.