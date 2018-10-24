Cyfuture Collaborates with SmarterTool for Enterprise Class Email Hosting

Uttar Pradesh, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2018 --Cyfuture India Pvt Ltd, ( https://www.cyfuture.com ), a leading data center & cloud service provider, is pleased to announce their partnership with SmarterTools Inc. (www.smartertools.com), an information technology (IT) management software company that builds applications to streamline and automate the day-to-day operations of business. Cyfuture offers its hosting product under the brand name of Go4hosting.



Cyfuture (aka Go4hosting) will resells the Smarter Mail Server Hosting for small business, ISPs, and hosting companies who are looking to enriched mailing experience and increased business value. "We are extremely happy to enjoy a valuable partnership with Smarter Mail and we are excited to provide competitive solutions to our customers." says Anuj Bairathi, CEO & Founder of Cyfuture India Pvt Ltd.



Under the partnership terms, Cyfuture will resell SmarterTools offerings, such SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software, SmarterMail mail server and SmarterTrack customer service software.



SmarterMail



SmarterMail provides Microsoft Exchange-level' instant messaging and email server software at cost-effective prices. It offers a wide range of features, including –



- Detailed Reporting

- Throttling

- Events/notifications

- Advanced synchronization

- Intrusion detection/prevention

- Out-of-the-box antivirus and antispam

- Opulent Webmail interface

- File Storage

- Add-ons for Cyren Premium Antispam, Message Sniffer, Exchange ActiveSync, and Cyren Zero-hour Antivirus.



SmarterTrack



It is an influential help desk app that is built for stalking, reporting and managing on communications and customer services, such as support and sales issues. The list of services include –



- Knowledge-based software

- Call and time logging

- Live chat

- Support ticket system

- Language and branding support

- Data mining and cost analysis

- Task management system

- Reporting and surveys

- SSO (Single Sign-On)



SmarterStats



SmarterStats is a comprehensive SEO software and Web log analytics that delivers accurate, detailed and relevant website statistics in order to help organizations maximize ROI and increase conversions. Some features services which users could leverage from the software are –



- Site tuning

- SEO tools

- Web analytics

- Data mining



About Cyfuture

Cyfuture is a leading provider of data center, cloud and outsourced support services to clients in e-commerce, retail, information technology, software services, education, banking and finance sector and government bodies. Our solutions help clients increase their productivity and performance whilst we efficiently manage their business critical IT infrastructure and business support functions.



Cyfuture owns and operates state-of-the-art, tier III data center facilities in Noida and Jaipur (India) which are equipped with cutting-edge hardware to deliver industry leading data center and cloud hosting solutions. We have a team of more than 1500 qualified professionals across nine locations in India, US and UK, delivering end-to-end technical support and business process outsourcing solutions to global clients. Cyfuture will sells its hosting products under the brand name of Go4hosting.



About Go4hosting

Go4hosting is one of the leading providers of website, application and cloud-based hosting solutions to both individuals and businesses across the globe. The company offers a wide array of products and services, right from dedicated server, VPS hosting, business email solutions to cloud computing and disaster recovery and business continuity plans. With well-equipped data centers and cutting-edge technology, it ensures world class security of client data and information.



Go4hosting strives to deliver instant and steadfast servers with guaranteed 99.95% network uptime. They have dedicated team of highly experienced technical experts committed to provide round the clock and 24X7 customer support.



About SmarterTools

SmarterTools is an IT management software organization. Established in the year 2003, SmarterTools builds customer service software, SEO software, Web log analytics and Windows mail server that automate and simplify routine IT operations of the hosting environments and businesses in around 100 nations. For more information about SmarterTools Offerings, you can visit http://www.smartertools.com