Cymplifi to 'Bodify' the Virtual Wear of Mobile Fashion Shoppers

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2014 --World’s first Mobile Virtual wear-Augmented reality fashion app ‘Cymplifi’ is being launched with hundreds of big fashion brands including Burberry, Rachel Comey, Tory Burch, Macy's, Nordstrom etc through their affiliate network. This personalized curated fashion app will allow consumers to try their clothes virtually, share with their friends, receive feedback before buying them on Mobile / Online. Users can ‘Bodify’ and see how the new outfit might look on them. The app personalizes user favorite brands wherever they go with its geo-fencing capability. The current version focuses on personalized Fashion Trends / Socially Inspired Curated Content & Deals combined with its Augmented Reality / Facial Recognition / Virtual Reality 2D / Geo Fencing features. Company is also embarking on an ambitious 3D product to digitize the virtual fit technology on Mobile with various body forms in a rapidly evolving $60B Apparel e-commerce market says Founder & CEO Prasad Rangappa of Cymplifi Inc. The consumer version is free for users and the enterprise version is a licensed technology play for brands. The first version of this app will be available for iPads & iPhones, and the Android, Web versions will be launched in couple of months. Stay tuned to Wear, Share, Simulate and Buy the apparel brand of your choice on the go @ www.cymplifi.com http://www.cymplifi.com



About Cymplifi

Cymplifi is a San Diego bootstrap led by a team of apparel industry executives and technology PhDs. The start up is self-funded and looking for potential investors to raise its first round and capitalize opportunities on a global scale in this most emerging field of augmented reality technologies.



For Press & Investor Relations contact prasad@cymplifi.com