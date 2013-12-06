Cynexis Launches the New Website for Columbus Based Law Firm

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2013 --Agee Clymer Mitchell and Laret is a top law firm that specializes in Social Security Disability and Workers’ Compensation in central and southern Ohio. These lawyers also offer legal services for plaintiffs in claims related to Medical Malpractice, Short-Term Disability, Long-Term Disability, Personal Injury, Intentional Torts, and PERS. With more than 90 years of experience among them, the attorneys of Agee Clymer Mitchell and Laret are beyond qualified to represent the citizens of Ohio suffering from injuries or disabilities. To better illustrate their services and client satisfaction, this law firm hired Cynexis Media LLC to launch a new website with detailed information about their legal services, client resources, and other features.



Agee Clymer Mitchell and Laret needed a new website to highlight their attorney services to potential clients. These lawyers offer a collaborative approach to each claim which results in diligent and zealous representation. Their law firm includes a committed legal support team who guide all clients through the claims process. With the Cynexis launch of their new website, potential clients can contact the attorneys of Agee Clymer Mitchell and Laret in person, online, or by phone for a free consultation.



Cynexis Media built the new website for Agee Clymer Mitchell and Laret with Responsive Web Design, enabling their clients to access their new website on all devices, from smart phones to tablets. Designed on WordPress, we incorporated several plugins that enhance the user experience. These plugins include Contact Form DB, which creates a record of all contact form submissions, and Geo My WordPress, which adds an interactive Google map of the law firm’s office locations.



Agee Clymer Mitchell and Laret attorneys offer free consultations to anyone who has been injured at work or who suffers from a disability. All their legal services are provided on a contingency basis.