Cyria Group Inc. Selects INTUITION to Expand Brand Awareness

Collingwood, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --Cyria Group Inc, a marketing and sales support company that specializes in assisting resort developers and timeshare owners with the fulfillment of ownership trade-ins, has hired INTUITION Brand Marketing to increase awareness of its services, and to educate the vacation ownership industry on the most effective and sustainable solutions available to them.



Cyria Group, which is headquartered in Ontario, Canada is committed to providing resort partners with dynamic, effective and credible solutions to trade-in fulfillment that protects all parties and reinvigorates the industry. Trade-ins are often a crucial component to new sales for resort developers, and Cyria Group's cloud-based software makes it easy for sales rooms to accept these at point of sale and without delay, whilst the company's support team then assists the customer throughout the transfer process.



INTUITION offers a wealth of Customer Engagement, Business Intelligence, Public Relations and Reputation Management services to the hospitality industry globally. Cyria Group has contracted the brand marketing agency to assist with increased press release syndication and transparent education for resort developers of the benefits of working with the right trade-in partner.



"There are many benefits for resort developers that partner with us, which lead to increased sales and reduced rescission. INTUITION's expertise and expansive reach within the vacation ownership industry will help us to highlight those benefits to more prospective resort partners." Says Cory Stegemann, CEO, Cyria Group.



Cyria Group, which is an active member of both Canadian Vacation Ownership Association (CVOA) and Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.), will also use INTUITION's social listening platform to proactively manage their online reputation and to monitor increases in consumer confidence.



About Cyria Group, Inc.

