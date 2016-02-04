Cyria Group Inc. Unanimously Welcomed as New Member of Canadian Resort Development Association (CRDA)

Wasaga Beach, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --The preeminent industry association representing all forms of vacation ownership in Canada welcomes Cyria Group Inc. as a new member. CRDA is an association that includes representation from every set of timeshare industry stakeholders in both Canada and North America. Adding to their dynamic membership base, Cyria Group Inc. offers the vacation ownership marketplace legitimate, legal, and transparent secondary market solutions. The company makes use of ethical resort partnerships and accredited fulfillment agreements to help relieve timeshare owners of their interests via industry supported programs.



Welcoming Cyria Group to the fold, Gregory Crist, CRDA's membership chair said, "CRDA was unanimous in its decision to bring Cyria Group into the association. We are happy to have them taking on such a visible role in our organization." CRDA members include developers, vacation clubs, management companies, home owner associations, exchange companies, resale service providers, financial services, legal, insurance, marketing, and technology solutions providers.



Cory Stegemann, CEO of Cyria Group Inc. adds, "We felt it was important to work collaboratively with CRDA to help clean up the secondary marketplace. While our laws in Canada are certainly as strict as those in the United States, we are proud to be a part of a larger body that is focused on consumer protection and has a strong code of ethics. We completely embrace that within the culture of our company and with the untold numbers of scams facing timeshare owners and developers alike, Cyria Group remains dedicated to the protection of the timeshare industry. Our goal is, in the end to, bring solutions to the secondary market that benefit all parties"



For more information visit http://www.cyriagroup.com/crda or call 800-981-8262.



About Cyria Group

Cyria Group exclusively offers timeshare consultation services to developers, timeshare owners, and vacation ownership resorts. With a proven track record, Cyria Group specifically supports ethical solutions to help owners who need to be relieved of their interests by giving them access industry supported programs.



