Cyrus Washington and Dorian Price Double Dose Muay Thai Seminar Hosted by Relentless Mixed Martial Arts - Tampa Florida

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --An exciting martial arts event is to take place in Florida in June of this year. The Cyrus Washington And Dorian Price Double Dose Muay Thai Seminar Hosted By Relentless Mixed Martial Arts will take place on June 18, 2016, at Relentless Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness Tampa, located at 120 COMMERCE BLVD #2B, OLDSMAR, FL 34677.



The event priced at $99, which includes an autograph by both fighters, photo opportunities and lunch, gives martial art fans the chance to learn Muay Thai techniques from a world champion and a popular fighter from the martial arts contest reality series The Ultimate Fighter. The event is a once in a lifetime experience to see two real professional fighters showcase their talents and moves.



A spokesman for Relentless Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness said: "This is set to be a very exciting event. We have had inquiries from far and wide about attending the event. The Muay Thai Seminar brings two exciting fighters together where they fans can learn the techniques that they use."



The one-day event will run from 10:00 am until 3:15 where a seminar and a questions and answers session will take place. The Seminar will take place at 10:00am-2:00 pm and the questions and answers session where the fighters open the floor to any questions fans may have will take place at 2:15 pm.



There is a special promo code available that will reduce the cost of tickets from $99 to $74; this promo code is only available until June 10, 2016. Relentless MMA Tampa members can gain tickets for $70 by calling 813-358-6778 and asking for a member promo code.



Cyrus Washington, World Champion Muay Thai Fighter who is now the Head Muay Thai and Striking Coach at Relentless Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness said: "I am looking forward to meeting martial art fans and answering their questions. We hope to put on a display that they will remember for many years to come."



To sign up for the event and use the special Promo Code to receive the special offer on tickets, please visit http://relentlessmmatampa.com/double-impact-muay-thai-seminar/



Relentless Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness is Tampa Bay's Top MMA Training Facility. Featuring Elite Muay Thai, Checkmat Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and FitSmart Training all under one roof! "World Class Authentic Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Training for MMA, Muay Thai Fighting, BJJ Sport Competition and Self Defense."



120 COMMERCE BLVD #2B

OLDSMAR, FL 34677

813-358-6778