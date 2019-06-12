CZUR Redefine Writing Again with "Purify Notebook" Kickstarter Launch

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2019 --We usually have a notebook in our backpack, always ready to be taken out to write some notes, whether we are at school, at work, on a meeting, at a coffee shop, everywhere. Nowadays people are using a smartphone to do so, but it will never equal the real feeling of holding a pen and writing on a piece of paper, studies show that we write more information while using a pen and paper than while using a smartphone. This is where CZUR is bringing to us the perfect solution, with their new brand product CZUR Purify notebook.



First, a quick introduction about CZUR company: Founded in 2013, it's an innovative, high-tech product design and manufacturing company that focuses on smart solutions for both business and personal use. With their last project "Aura" OCR scanner they managed to raise $ 1.7 Million from 10,000 people on Indiegogo platform.



CZUR's new project, the CZUR Purify Notebook offers us a smart notebook with its Cloud-based storage system. It comes with 10GB of cloud storage space. It approximately equals 100 notebooks to be stored on the cloud, all while maintaining an extremely fluid writing experience!



The main advantages of CZUR Purify Notebook



Indeed, the smart notebook is designed for the digital age while offering a classic pen and paper experience. This smart notebook connects through its mobile application. By taking a picture of your page, you can with one click, send your notes to all your preferred cloud services like Evernote, OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive, and more. You can even share on social media: your ideas, movie lists, your to-do list, your bucket list, weekend plans, and much more.



The best part of having this smart notebook is to be able to digitize and to organize whatever you write on your smart notebook. Now it's easy to organize all the notes, no need to waste time looking for them. Thanks to CZUR Purify Notebook, notes organization become much more straightforward than before.



To be able to perform all these actions, this handwriting recognition notebook uses OCR technology system:



OCR (Optical Character Recognition) is a digital technology that instantly converts scanned text into digital text. Instead of creating a static copy of a document image, the OCR software turns your original document into a digital document that can be edited and inspected.



With its smart handwriting recognition feature, the CZUR Purify Smart Notebook will capture every single word, phrase, draw, and note on your page, and could then keep all your top-notch ideas, securely in your Cloud account in a PDF layout, and forever.



Without any effort, draw and transpose your drawings to your phone, tablet or computer in the blink of an eye thanks to the integrated CZUR application running on iOS and Android.



This smart notebook is designed for innovators, artists, designers, analysts, and students.



Do you have a good idea at the café? Sketch quickly on paper and secure it by sending it to your cloud with your mobile app and then work on it after you return home.



Write new music notes, create your next architectural design, design a business plan, paint a work of art. Capture it and save it, Quickly.



This smart notebook will change the way you take notes and will be your best choice when it comes to choosing a notebook. Find out more on its Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/czur-notebook/czur-smart-notebook-better-organization-easy-sharing?ref=2iskkw