D & S Security Helps Install Modern Access Control Systems in Van Nuys and Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2021 --Technological advancements indeed have made life simpler and smarter, especially when addressing security concerns involving residential and commercial properties. Whether be it home or office, everybody wishes to be safe and secured against all kinds of looming threats. To avail effective solutions, one must rely on professionals like D&S Security that has created a name in the industry by providing state-of-the-art security systems in homes and offices throughout California. From burglar alarms, fire alarms, security cameras to access control systems in Van Nuys and Los Angeles, California, the certified professionals ensure seamless installation and maintenance and monitor the same.



Establishing a comprehensive home security system has evolved over the years. Today, it is no longer restricted to audio alarms; homeowners can rely on video surveillance, access control systems, fire alarms, and burglar alarms to monitor residential safety and security. Homeowners can further rely on smartphone monitoring that allows being aware of everything going in and around the home virtually from all corners of the globe. Additionally, the remote-control technologies and alarm system access enables the homeowners to program scheduled light on and off timings, receive notifications and alerts for water leakage or window being left open, control temperature settings for enjoying good savings, and receive photo notification for motion detection indoors.



The professionals at D&S Security ensure offering complete convenience and peace of mind by providing top-notch security to the property. In case of a fire alarm or burglar alarm, the home security system responds by notifying the owner through smart alerts about when the door or window was opened, where the leak was found, and also by having the HVAC unit shut down to prevent fume circulation. Whether one considers installing a burglar alarm in Pasadena and Los Angeles, California properties or looking for a more comprehensive security system, the solutions rest with D&S Security. Maintaining round-the-clock vigil surveillance without proper tech support is an impossible dream. The licensed and certified technicians enjoy better surveillance by offering affordable and effective access control solutions.



Call 800-521-1958 for more details.



About D&S Security

D&S Security, established in 1987, has always ensured providing state-of-the-art security systems for both residential and commercial properties alike in and around California. The specialists in the market ensure offering top-notch solutions by installing and monitoring advanced security systems.