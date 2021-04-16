D & S Security Helps Protects Properties with Burglar Alarm in Los Angeles and Pasadena, California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2021 --Homeowners who have to step out of their house every day for work often have to leave the house unguarded. This is a welcome opportunity for thieves and burglars to plan a break-in and rob one of their valuables. Many homeowners often consider hiring a security guard or install a CCTV camera on the property for surveillance. Though these are suitable measures for safety, one can opt for a single solution to this problem. Installing a burglar alarm in Los Angeles and Pasadena, California can be helpful. D & S Security can help with picking and installing the high-tech systems.



D & S Security has been in this industry for long, and they are a dedicated lot when it comes to offering security solutions. One company provides its clients with highly advanced and modern home security systems with all the latest features. The company has been in business since 1987 and has built a loyal customer base.



A burglar alarm ensures complete safety to the property. The ones offered by D & S Security are all high-tech and designed according to modern lines. They can all be controlled easily through remote and Smartphone app. This will help give the thieves an idea that the house is never empty. Using the remote control technologies, one can program lights to come on at scheduled times or turn on when an alarm event occurs. Homeowners can receive notifications if a window is left open and adjust the thermostat. They can also receive an alert if there is a water leak. The image sensors help take a photo if any motion is detected and sent directly to the owner's phone. As per security measures, the owners will receive the notification if the alarm goes off. The alarm system will also send smart alerts notifying that a door or window



Know exactly what's going on with intelligent alerts that tell you what door or window was opened at what time, where a leak was detected, etc. D & S Security has been guaranteeing alarm systems in Pasadena and Los Angeles, California for years now. They can also be approached for installing commercial access control, commercial fire alarm, and more.



Call their local number at 323-224-6700 or toll-free number at 800-521-1958 for details.



About D & S Security

D & S Security has years of experience in helping residential and commercial clients keep their properties out of harm's way. They help to install access control systems, commercial and residential burglar alarms, commercial fire alarms and more.