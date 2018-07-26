D & S Security Helps to Install Burglar Alarm in Anaheim and Los Angeles California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2018 --The very thought of someone breaking into the house or office and trying to rob one off all the essential content of the house or essential data from the office sends a chill down the spine. All of it can be avoided just with a simple installation. Homeowners and commercial space owners can get in touch with D & S Security to offer them with high-tech burglar alarms in Anaheim and Los Angeles California. The company has been around for more than 30 years in this field, and they have been a reliable and well-known destination for shopping for burglar alarm systems.



In today's current times when the threat can come from anywhere, it is better to be prepared from beforehand. Installing commercial alarm systems in Burbank and Long Beach California can help business owners guard their interests well. The loss of crucial information and valuable company data can be very harmful to the company. The business owner can end up losing clients as well as revenue. A simple burglar alarm system can put off the burglars and help protect the company assets. This company offers state-of-the-art burglar alarm systems, following all the latest technologies. The installation is carried out with absolute precision and at the most affordable costs. The company is well known for providing quality alarm systems without the high-end price tags as they have good relationships with their suppliers who give them the best price. That is why clients too receive the lowest prices from the company.



Among the services that they provide include code changes at no charge and have them completed within 24 hours. They also set up multi-location customers with a free website for them to view activity for their locations.



Get in touch with them on their local number 323-224-6700 or their toll-free number 800-521-1958.



D & S Security has been the go-to company for businesses and homeowners since 1987. The company has been offering residential and commercial burglar alarm in Anaheim and Los Angeles California, alarm systems, access control systems and more.