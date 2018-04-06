D & S Security Introduces Advanced Security Systems in Torrance and Anaheim

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2018 --D & S Security is one of the leading security system integration company providing advanced integrated solutions. It utilizes the best and most appropriate technologies, application of knowledge, efficient marketing of high-quality solutions. The company is the premier resource for advanced security systems in Torrance and Anaheim.



The security systems that they sell and install are second to none, but their offerings do not stop here. One of the most significant offerings they provide is access control systems that offer protection to the total business security initiative. In addition to this, they also provide high-tech, state-of-the-art biometric access control systems as well.



Personalized attention is key because every situation is different, so they go the extra mile to provide top-class customer service every step of the way. To satisfy their clients in the best possible manner, they work closely with their clients to design custom security solutions, and they are always available to assist.



Over the years, the company has expanded its product range for banks, commercial as well as residential projects. The company also offers customization of a security system to suit the client's requirements. The products they supply are thoroughly tested to ensure that they are entirely faultless.



As a brand, the company has become synonymous with premium quality reliability and competitive price, which has made them the market leaders. Because of the reputation for quality and reliability, their customers believe in their products and services, which subsequently has elevated the company to the forefront of the market for an electronic security system.



Since it is not possible for the customers to stay away 24 hours to keep a tab on the activities, the company has pioneered the concept of the Central Monitoring System that keeps a remote watchful eye on all their security installations.



To know more about surveillance camera in Los Angeles and Torrance, visit http://www.dandssecurity.net/surveillance-camera-los-angeles-video-surveillance-long-beach-anaheim-torrance-burbank/.



About D&S Security

D&S Security offers the best security systems solutions for the residents around Burbank, Anaheim, Long Beach, Torrance and Los Angeles as well as the surrounding areas.