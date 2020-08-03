D & S Security Is the Place to Look for Burglar Alarm in Pasadena and Montebello, California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2020 --Burglary is the last thing that any homeowner wants to face. A burglary will mean not only ruin to the property but also a threat to the security of the family members. With the increased crime rate in the country, it is every homeowner's responsibility to ensure the protection of the premises. The only way to foul the burglars' attempts for breaking in the house is by installing a burglar alarm in Pasadena and Montebello, California. There is one company that can help with the installation of the same, and that is none other than D & S Security.



D & S Security is an experienced and reputed company that offers homeowners brilliant and highly technological security solutions. Right from surveillance cameras to access control and burglar alarms for both commercial as well as residential areas, they provide their clients with everything. The company has been in this field since 1987 and can offer one security solution that will adequately protect one's premises. The company offers nothing but innovative products and low prices.



Over time, the burglar alarms have evolved technologically. Safety is not what comes with it, but it is possible to monitor one's property. The modern systems provide diverse coverage types, from video recorded surveillance to off-site intruder notification using the smartphone from virtually anywhere in the world. The advanced systems now come with a smartphone app, and a remote control system that can work together to provide detailed information should an alarm event occur at home. One gets all the details of the event like what time it occurred, where the incident happened in the house, and so much more. Homeowners can also receive a photo and real-time streaming video of the area that triggered the alarm to determine whether or not to call the authorities.



D & S Security also offers alarm systems in Los Angeles and Pasadena, California, commercial fire alarms, access control/CCTV, and more.



Call them at 323-224-6700 for details.



About D&S Security

Since 1987, D&S Security has been the go-to company for businesses and homeowners throughout greater Southern California that insist on quality, value, honesty, and integrity in security systems and services.