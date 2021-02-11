D & S Security Protects Homes with Burglar Alarm in Pasadena and Glendale

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2021 --Security is one of the major concerns in today's time. Though the global pandemic had restricted everyone to their home for a very long time with things starting to go back to their normal phase most homeowners with jobs have to resume office now. This means that they are leaving their house for some hours of the day. The one's being left at home are the children and the senior adults of the family. They are vulnerable and weak and hence are the one's who can easily be targeted. It is not possible for every homeowner to guard their homes all the time or get a security guard; but one has to arrange for round the clock security for the premises as well as the residents. Hence it becomes essential to install alarm systems in Los Angeles and Glendale. There is one company that can provide high-tech alarm systems and that is D&S Security.



The company has many years of experience in offering commercial as well as residential burglar alarms. They have a long and successful track record of guaranteeing safety to their clients and the premises. They have been around since 1987 and not only providing but installing and monitoring state-of-the-art security systems in homes throughout California and neighboring states. All their alarm systems are based on the latest technology and that is why clients can look forward to getting the best burglar alarms. The company believes in embracing new innovations so that they can provide their clients only with the latest offerings in the security industry. With burglar alarms installed on the premises from D&S Security even clients can have the peace of mind that the property is safeguarded from break-ins.



D&S Security offers commercial fire alarms, access control systems, burglar alarm in Pasadena and Glendale and more.



Call 323-224-6700 for details.



About D&S Security

D&S Security has been serving the clients in Los Angeles and Glendale and other surrounding areas since 1987. They offer burglar alarm, fire alarms, access control systems and more.