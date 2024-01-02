D & S Security Specializes in Video Surveillance in Pasadena and Long Beach, California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2024 --In an age when security concerns become a headache for most individuals, video surveillance is a great solution. While they are relatively new, they are nothing short of features that ensure safety and security, as promised. The application has improved over the years thanks to technological advances. They are not just used to find the culprit, but their presence keeps criminals at bay.



Whether for residential and commercial units, video surveillance in Pasadena and Long Beach, California has become a common requirement. Businesses are embracing this wonderful gift of technology to safeguard their valuable assets and prevent losses due to theft or malpractice.



The modern cameras are powerful enough to ensure ultimate safety, minimizing the overall workload of security guards through wide coverage. People are reportedly more at ease with a solid protection system in place. The ability to keep the working environment safe and secure has made the system quite popular among most businesses.



D & S Security is a leading provider of surveillance cameras that can be integrated into the property to monitor everything that is taking place at all times. A total surveillance strategy is required to ensure wide coverage of the sensitive areas.



With varying needs in mind, D & S Security works closely with their surveillance clients to devise customized surveillance strategies on a case-by-case basis.



As a leading supplier of surveillance systems, they deliver quality systems to enhance and empower their clients' overall security measures. One can access footage from any time frame.



Understandably, staying awake 24 hours daily to keep tabs on activities around the premises is not a solution. This is where D & S Security continues to assist after the surveillance cameras have been installed.



They operate a central monitoring system that carries an Underwriters Laboratory certification. To earn this coveted certification it requires strict monitoring that aligns with the industry standards on every level. By embracing this service, one can rest assured that a highly trained, experienced professional will monitor the property 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.



About D&S Security

D&S Security, established in 1987, has always provided state-of-the-art security systems for residential and commercial properties in and around California.