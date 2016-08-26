D & T Global, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Surveillance Systems

Crouse, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2016 --Donald Layne is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.PerfectHomeSurveillanceSystems.com. The website offers a wide variety of quality surveillance systems, including HD wireless security cameras, expandable security camera systems, and video and audio monitoring systems. Layne was inspired by the amount of people looking for home and business monitoring that can stand up to different weather conditions and record at a moment's notice, as he has a quality surveillance system in his own home and has heard many people mentioning that they need one too. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Layne wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can keep everything from their vacation homes to their shops and families safe.



There are many excellent surveillance systems featured within the merchandise of PerfectHomeSurveillanceSystems.com. The website carries items including home security cameras such as multi-channel systems with night vision and HD weatherproof systems for large properties; home surveillance systems including DVR security systems with wireless cameras and wireless systems with listen-in audio features; security camera systems including complete security systems with domes and monitors and professional surveillance solutions with ceiling or wall mounting options, and more. In the future, Layne plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as he keeps a refreshed selection of the most valuable security systems featuring the latest technology.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Layne regarding each and every transaction made on PerfectHomeSurveillanceSystems.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products in an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout. Layne emphasizes that the website focuses on the security and safety of the families of the customers and not just on the products, by providing cameras that can record in hard-to-reach areas and with many features such as audio recording and high clarity to capture the smallest details. The website strives to provide high quality products that are effective in keeping a family or business safe.



To complement the main website, Layne is also launching a blog located at http://www.PerfectSurveillanceBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to quality home and business security systems in general such as finding the best home surveillance system, using Lorex surveillance systems with a portable monitor, and the benefits of a weatherproof dome camera. Layne hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping every part of your properties safe with quality surveillance systems.



About PerfectHomeSurveillanceSystems.com

PerfectHomeSurveillanceSystems.com – a division of D & T Global, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Donald Layne.



Donald Layne

http://www.PerfectHomeSurveillanceSystems.com.

(980) 522-1066



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com