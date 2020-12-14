D. Turin & Company Announces Newly Refocused Effort with Regard to the Manufacturing and Distribution of Custom Pins

Hialeah, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2020 --DTurin.com, a trusted and reliable source for the best in the manufacturing and distribution of custom pins as well as a wide range of fraternal fezzes, regalia, apparel, jewelry, and other accessories announces a newly refocused effort with regard to the manufacturing and distribution of custom pins. D. Turin & Company most notably has enjoyed a recent surge in business, due to the unexpected going out of business of a major online competitor that traditionally had a substantial market share in the marketplace. Traditionally D. Turin & Company has offered a product line for the important fraternal organization arena, and as such, this new "custom pin" effort and service 0will be available to those looking to customize their own unique and attractive pin in a personalized way. Here is an example of what this innovative and popular company is currently offering - "Custom Soft Enamel Pins."



In addition, bulk quantity using various types of manufacturing process from CNC machined to die struck processing will determine the pricing for each unique custom solution. The company is excited to have their full line of custom pins available before the end of 2020. David Plask, V.P. sales & marketing was recently quoted as says that "we have never been more excited about the future and where we are headed as a company. We are a company that is dedicated to providing our customers with quality products that are highly competitively priced." This recent announcement with regard to a newly refocused effort with regard to the manufacturing and distribution of custom pins is one more clear indication that D. Turin & Company is a business that will continue to deliver on its promises going forward.



DTurin is a company that specializes in a vast array of fraternal fezzes, regalia, apparel, jewelry, and other accessories, and pins. D. Turin & Company has been specializing in fez construction as well as hand and machine embroidery since the 1920s. Digitized computer designs are done on the premises where quality construction is always a top priority.



The company is family owned and operated and is known throughout the industry for personalized attention to detail. The company also offers other diversified products such as custom face masks and automobile emblems.



Contact Information:

David Plask

VP of Sales & Marketing

305-825-2004