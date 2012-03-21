D3 Consulting Announces Scholarship Guidelines for 2012-2013 Academic Year

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2012 --To be eligible, applicants must be a citizen in a North American country, enroll or be enrolled for the 2012-2013 academic year at a college or university in North America as an undergraduate, register as a full-time student, have a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA), have a selected major in Math, Science and/or Engineering, and have a family member that has a business relationship with D3 Consulting.



All applicants must submit an essay on why they should receive this scholarship. Topics should include: How the scholarship will benefit future education endeavors; and any "special circumstances" (i.e., applicant is the first child to go to college, comes from a single parent household, or need-based financial assistance, etc).



Applicants may also provide the following that may be taken into consideration: community involvement, extracurricular activities and/or sports or athletic involvement, letter(s) of recommendation from teacher(s) or advisor(s).



D3 Consulting does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age, religion, ancestry, union membership, or any other legally protected classification.



D3 Consulting, a globally recognized industry consulting firm specializing in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. Karl Dedolph, President of D3, is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in aftermarket business strategies, recipient of numerous industry awards, keynote speaking, is an active participant and member of the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA), the International Motorsports Alliance (IMA), and the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM). Contact D3 Consulting at PO Box 385039, Bloomington, MN 55438 or http://www.dedolph3.com