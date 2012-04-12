D3 Consulting Supports Earth Day 2012

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2012 --The name and concept of Earth Day was allegedly pioneered in San Francisco, the City of Saint Francis, patron saint of ecology, in 1970. Earth Day is now coordinated globally and is celebrated in more than 175 countries every year and led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. And in 2009, the United Nations designated April 22 as International Mother Earth Day.



D3 Consulting’s focus on Earth Day brings attention to synthetic oil technologies sold in the U.S. that are capable of extended automotive drain intervals. Synthetic oils raise the quality standard and extend the normally 3,000-mile drain interval without compromising engine durability or sacrificing performance. Europe is already at a minimum of 10,000-mile drain intervals and has been using synthetics for decades. The use of synthetic oil brings many benefits to the environment and also directly to the consumer.



D3 Consulting, a globally recognized industry consulting firm specializing in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries.



