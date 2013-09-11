Da Vinci Surgical Robot News: Rottenstein Law Group LLP Comments on Da Vinci Study Showing No Improvement over Laparoscopic Surgery

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2013 --Outcomes from hysterectomies that use the da Vinci surgical robot versus laparoscopic surgery were similar, but with one major difference: patients involved in da Vinci surgeries were at an increased risk of pneumonia, according to a study published in the September 2013 edition of Obstetrics & Gynecology.* The Rottenstein Law Group LLP maintains a website designed to help those looking for more information on filing a da Vinci robotic surgery lawsuit or who are looking for more information on da Vinci side effects.



The study looked at more than 800,000 hysterectomies. Among the minimally invasive surgeries, the use of the surgical robot increased from about 9 percent to 13 percent, according to the study. It found that while the incident of blood transfusion was lower with robotic surgeries, the risk of acquiring postoperative pneumonia increased, the study said.



“More and more research studies and news reports are affirming the claims we hear on a daily basis from those looking to file da Vinci lawsuits,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group LLP.



The da Vinci features four robotic arms with precision tools and cameras that supposedly allow a surgeon to perform procedures such as hysterectomies and prostate removals less invasively than with his or her two hands alone. The device, manufactured by Intuitive Surgical, has been found to cause potentially dangerous side effects, such as internal burns, nerve damage and lacerations, according to a Sept. 9 New York Times report.** The da Vinci has been linked to 74 deaths, the report said. Additionally, da Vinci maker Intuitive Surgical recently initiated a class-2 recall of about 30 da Vinci units because of potential safety compliance issues, according to a July 12 Bloomberg story.***



Intuitive Surgical asserts that it is fully committed to superior training opportunities for surgeons and surgical teams in the use of its products, but notes that it does not participate in determining when a surgeon is adequately prepared to operate using the da Vinci Surgical System.