FDA Notice Says Da Vinci Surgical Robot Could Fail During Surgery, Notes Da Vinci Lawsuit Information Center

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2013 --The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Dec. 3 that Intuitive Surgical warned its customers in November that its da Vinci surgical robots could stall during surgery. The da Vinci Lawsuit Information Center provides surgical robot patients and their families with expanded news and information about the da Vinci device and d a Vinci surgical robot lawsuits.



Friction in the arms of the robotic surgical device could cause the da Vinci’s tools to stall, and result in a frantic “catch-up” to a certain surgical position if surgeons try to operate against the resistance of the problematic arms, according to a Dec. 4 Bloomberg story.* The problem affects more than 1,000 units worldwide. This alert follows an FDA report indicating there were more than 3,600 adverse event reports as of Nov. 3, 2013, which led hospitals to consider better training procedures for surgeons, according to a Nov. 11 Businessweek article.**



The da Vinci surgical robot system features four mechanical arms with precision surgical tools and a camera, designed to allow a surgeon to perform procedures such as prostate removals and hysterectomies less invasively than through traditional methods. However, the robot system has been found to cause allegedly dangerous side effects, such as internal burns, nerve damage and lacerations, according a July 12 Bloomberg article.***



Intuitive Surgical asserts that it is fully committed to superior training opportunities for surgeons and surgical teams in the use of its products, but notes that it does not participate in determining when a surgeon is adequately prepared to operate using the da Vinci Surgical System.