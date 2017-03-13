DAC Productions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Leading Edge Tech Supplies

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --David Cook is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.NewAgeTechSupply.com. The website offers a wide variety of leading edge tech supplies including camera and photo products, computers and accessories, home audio essentials, automotive electronics, and home security supplies. Cook was inspired by today's fast-paced world and the way we rely on the latest tech to watch over our homes when we are away, find a great restaurant on a whim, and let inspiring melodies flow after a hectic day. Through his online store, Cook wanted to help others quickly get the electronics that they would need to ensure each busy day runs smoothly.



There are many excellent tech supplies featured within the merchandise of NewAgeTechSupply.com. The website carries items including home audio such as Bluetooth speaker towers with LED lights and in-wall speakers; TV & video supplies including LED widescreen HDTVs as well as electronics anti-static cleaners; cell phones and accessories including sports iPhone armband cases and tempered glass film protectors; and more. In the future, Cook plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Cook regarding each and every transaction made on NewAgeTechSupply.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find an HD digital camera to capture their next outdoor adventure or a blackout privacy filter to keep their computer screen for their eyes only.



To complement the main website, Cook is also launching a blog located at http://www.NewAgeTechReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality tech supplies in general such as enjoying soul-piercing sound with a home speaker system, letting music take you through every tough workout using a cell phone armband, and securing peace of mind with home security cameras. Cook hopes to give valuable tips and information on adding style and convenience to everyday living with quality electronics.



About NewAgeTechSupply.com

NewAgeTechSupply.com – a division of DAC Productions, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur David Cook.



David Cook

http://www.NewAgeTechSupply.com

612-424-1237