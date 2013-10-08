DaForce Drops "The One" Featuring Curtis Dayne

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2013 --This week, DaForce expands his status as an upcoming rap artist with the release of a new single with collaberative efforts from Curtis Dayne, (Unknown Source Music).



Released August 1, 2013, The One is streaming internationally , along with Go Go Go in six countries including Denmark, Canada, Netherlands, Belgium, U.K, Japan,



The One comes one months after the release of Go Go Go, containing two versions (trance mix) and the (hip hop mix) which has began to recieve lots of support in europe to date.



The One introduces a marriage between hip hop and dance music the second single from Daforce & Curtis Dayne to be released just before the new year. The mid-tempo title track, "The One" makes its impression on many observers of music and fans alike. The video is slated for release in mid november of this year.



DaForce & Curtis Dayne's upcoming promo tour, "The One" is scheduled to kick off sometime in the new year of 2014. You can keep up to date with Daforce & Curtis Dayne @ http://www.unknownsourcemusic.com, (Trance) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYE5oxqL07o , (Hip Hop) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FIu5jJSvW0



Contact

Unknown Source Music, Music Publicity

5562 Avenida Classica, Quartz Hills CA 93551

http://www.unknownsourcemusic.com

info@unknownsourcemusic.com