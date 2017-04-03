DAH Global Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Emergency and Survival Preparedness Supplies

Bethany, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2017 --Debra Holman is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SurvivalKitsPro.com. The website offers a wide variety of survival and emergency preparedness supplies including long-term food storage, preparedness seeds, survival kits, and custom-kit survival gear. Holman was inspired by the amount of people who are completely unaware of the dangers that lurk in the beauty that surrounds them every day. Through her online store, Holman wanted to help those who feel overwhelmed by emergency preparedness quickly get the products that they would need for life's unexpected situations.



There are many excellent survival supplies featured within the merchandise of SurvivalKitsPro.com. The website carries items including survival kits such as classroom lockdown kits and family blackout kits; survival products including multi-functional shovels as well as emergency sleeping bags; long-term food storage including freeze-dried fruit buckets and 7-day emergency food supplies; and more. In the future, Holman plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Holman regarding each and every transaction made on SurvivalKitsPro.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of tried-and- tested survival products that have been relied on for years. There is valuable information on each product so that customers can quickly find the perfect addition to their existing survival kit or ensure they have warmth and shelter on an outdoor adventure.



To complement the main website, Holman is also launching a blog located at http://www.SurvivalKitBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to emergency preparedness in general such as staying prepared for unexpected break-downs with auto emergency kits, enjoying fast energy with grab-and-go food buckets, and the benefits of survival shovels during natural disasters. Holman hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying peace of mind every day with quality survival supplies.



About SurvivalKitsPro.com

SurvivalKitsPro.com – a division of DAH Global Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Debra Holman.



Debra Holman

http://www.SurvivalKitsPro.com

405-443-7726