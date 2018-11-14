DAI and Suneratech Establish DAI Global Development Center in Hyderabad, India

Woodridge, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --DAI Global, LLC, a worldwide leader in development headquartered in Bethesda, MD (USA), with operations in over 100 countries, and Sunera Technologies, Inc. (Suneratech), a leading innovative technology solutions company with offices in Chicago, IL (USA) and Hyderabad, India, today announced they have agreed to leverage their long-term strategic partnership, to launch DAI's Global Services Platform in Hyderabad, India. This platform is a cornerstone of DAI's global development company vision and will focus on people, process and innovation, creating value for DAI's and Suneratech's current and future customers.



The agreement between DAI and Suneratech was finalized during a visit to Hyderabad by James (Jim) Boomgard, President and CEO of DAI, and a delegation of executive and senior leaders of DAI.



The Hyderabad platform is a significant step in the globalization of DAI's operations, technology and talent, providing a vibrant additional source of innovation for development impact. The platform will leverage Suneratech's deep expertise in Cloud technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and state-of-the-art capabilities in IoT, digital transformation, mobility solutions, and custom application development. Suneratech and DAI will continue to build and deepen DAI's global talent pool and strengthen DAI's corporate presence in India.



"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Suneratech", said Mr. Boomgard. "This platform will help keep DAI on the leading edge of developing and deploying solutions to tackle fundamental, social and economic development problems. This partnership will allow us to continue our process of business transformation, and better achieve our long term mission and strategic vision, and do so at scale."



"This partnership with DAI really gets to the heart of Suneratech's core competency of leveraging the brightest talent to bring innovation and creativity to solve complex challenges", said Mr. Ravi Reddy, President and CEO of Sunera Technologies. "Now, by working with a global leader like DAI, we are extending our expertise to the area of economic and social development that will help serve our corporate and government customers. This is very exciting for us and is certainly an evolutionary next step for Suneratech!".



The expansion of the DAI-Suneratech partnership extends the reach of both companies and enhances their combined capability to shape a more livable world.



ABOUT DAI Global

DAI is an employee-owned global development company with a record of delivering results in 160 countries. The company's mission is to help people improve their lives by making communities and societies more prosperous, fairer and better governed, safer, healthier, and environmentally more sustainable. DAI specializes in designing and deploying integrated development solutions that promise transformational results in the areas of digital acceleration, economic growth, environment and energy, fragile states, global health, governance, and sustainable business. DAI has active projects in more than 100 countries. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, MD (USA), with additional corporate offices in Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria. For more information, visit www.dai.com.



ABOUT SUNERA TECHNOLOGIES

Sunera Technologies Inc. which includes Sunera Technologies Pvt. Ltd, together known as 'Suneratech', with Headquarters in Chicago, USA, and has offices in India, Canada, Australia with now close to 1,000 employees serves a broad range of industries including Automobile, Manufacturing, ISVs, Financial, Healthcare, etc Suneratech for over a decade has been enabling business transformation and innovative leveraging technologies such as Cloud, Mobile, IOT, AI and ChatBots. More recently, since 2016, Suneratech has been delivering Managed Services on Oracle Cloud Platforms(Iaas,Paas and Saas). Sunera Technologies Inc. is also a leader in cloud solutions including Oracle, AWS and Azure. Its Oracle No.1 oracle cloud velocity partner enabling over 60 cloud customers with first time cloud adoption



For more information, visit http://www.suneratech.com.



