Daily Analysis Reports on Most Active Stocks: (NYSE: S), (NYSE: MPG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2013 --Sprint Nextel Corp (NYSE: S) is trading in the range of $7.05 and $7.12 in its current trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 24.821 million shares so far, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 47.635 million shares. The stock opened at $7.07 and is currently at $7.09, up 0.57 percent from its previous close of $7.05. It is currently trading above its 20 days SMA and its 50 days SMA of $7.08.



The company’s current market capitalization is $21.35 billion. Sprint Nextel offers wired and wireless communication services and products.



Find out if this is the moment investors been waiting for before trading S by getting the complete and free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=S



MPG Office Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPG) made and up movement in its latest trading session, with above average volume. It opened the session at $3.12 and remained in $3.12 and $3.13 price range during the session. The stock is 0.16 percent higher at $3.13. MPG Office Trust is up 2.97 percent on YTD basis while it gained 45.12 percent in the past 52 weeks.



The stock has traded in the range of $1.65 and $3.81 during the same time period. MPG Office Trust’s market capitalization stands at $208.98 million.



The company operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust and operates out of California.



Find out more on MPG by getting the free and daily trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MPG



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.

For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009