New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTC:AAMRQ) subsidiary American Airlines Chief Executive Thomas Horton said on Thursday the company "has a high degree of confidence" that Tuesday's computer network outage that led the carrier to cancel nearly 1,000 flights will not recur.



Horton said American, a unit of AMR Corp, understands the cause of the outage, has ruled out external threats and continues to investigate the issue. The outage "was unrelated to the merger" planned with US Airways Group Inc., Horton said in an interview. "It was a unique event and we do not expect that to recur," he added.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry.



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (Pink:OSGIQ) traded at $ 3.68 in the last session, which is +0.03 (0.82%). The stock has a Range of 3.40 - 4.00. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.42 - 12.07 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 113.75M. The stock traded a volume of 559,710.00. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 488,556.00.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) is one of the largest publicly traded tanker companies in the world. As a market leader in global energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. and International Flag markets, OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental performance. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in New York City, NY.



