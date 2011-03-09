Daily Devotionals for Women and Men Coping With Illness Now on Kindle Electronic Book Reader

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2011 -- If you are one of the nearly half of the population who lives with chronic illness, there may be days when you wonder how to keep a positive perspective. Daily devotions for men and women who live with any chronic illness or pain are now available on the Kindle electronic book reader.



The chronic illness inspirational devotions at Rest Ministries, the largest Christian organization that serves the chronically ill, has been emailing out online daily devotional since 1999. In 2010 they moved to a blog format with the option to receive them each day via email as well.



Now, those who have Kindle electronic book readers can receive the devotions each morning via wireless technology. Lisa Copen, founder of Rest Ministries and author of some of the devotions says, "We are excited to have this daily available for people who prefer to read them away from the computer. If you have an illness, odds are you may spend a lot of time in waiting rooms or even in hospitals for extended periods of time. Now, you can read them at your convenience or read past devotions to find one that fits your immediate needs."



Sallie shares, "I live with fibromyalgia and I seem to get the right words to pick me up from this daily devotional. It always is a fresh word bringing me life in days that sometimes seem so hard." Melissa says, "The devotions at Rest Ministries are based on scripture and intended to make chronically ill persons believe in themselves again. They tell a story of how human frailty can be used by God to become spiritual strength."



There is a 14-day free trial and if you decide to continue the daily encouragement the price is $1.99 a month. You can cancel at any time. You will receive the full text of the short devotionals, about 450 words, as well as the images. The devotions are similar to the popular Daily Bread Devotional, which includes a bible verse of the day, the devotional, followed by a prayer and a few sentences about the author.



Rest Ministries has about twenty volunteer writers who live with daily chronic pains or illnesses who share their experiences, lessons, and challenges. Rest Ministries will always have the free devotional online at http://chronicillnessdevotionals.com . If you enjoy the daily devotionals for women and men, you enjoy Rest Ministries daily devotions you may also like Copen's book "Mosaic Moments: Devotionals For The Chronically Ill" available at http://mosaicmomentsbook.com .



To sign up for your free 14-day trial of the inspirational devotionals in the Kindle format visit http://ow.ly/4adbK or http://chronicillnessdevotionals.com .