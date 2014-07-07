West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit’s Janice Charach Gallery will open its new exhibit, “Daily Gratitudes: Art, Sport and Cupcakes,” featuring the work of Jessica Kovan, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 17. The exhibit continues until September 11, 2014.



Jessica Kovan, who lives in Okemos, holds a doctorate in adult education and has worked in philanthropy, as the director of an environmental action group and teaching college classes, “attempting to keep a paintbrush in my hand throughout it all.” Her art, she said, is “deeply influenced by a strong desire to connect my head with my heart and my passions with action. Through my work, I try to communicate the power of relationships at all different levels.”



“Daily Gratitudes” focuses on the “quiet moments, the brief laughs and the small miracles that regularly occur around us,” she said. “On days when life seems a bit too heavy, we are reminded to be thankful for these gifts.”



Kovan’s works have been on exhibit at the Shiawassee Arts Center, the East Lansing Public Library and the National Art Museum of Sport, among many others.



Also opening at the Charach Gallery on July 17 will be new art by the JCC Masters, participants in the JCC’s Farber Art Glass, taught by Harriet Gelfond. Artists include James Britt, Jeffrey Burnett, Hilda Castro, Julie Eliason, Marcia Fast, Peggy Fura, Gila Gelfond, Pearl Luss, Debra Nelson,Tamara Povarinets, Irene Raab, Dorothy J. Rutkowsky and Harold Shudnow.



The Side Gallery, showcasing an upcoming artist, will present the work of Teresa Petersen, who lives in Detroit and creates art from finds in thrift shops and hardware stores.



The Janice Charach Gallery, at 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield, is open Sunday noon to 4 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. For information, call Gallery Director Kelly Kaatz at (248) 432.5579.