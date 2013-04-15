Daily Market Stocks to Trade On: (NASDAQ: GRPN), (NYSE: XIV)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2013 --Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) traded at $ 6.55 in the last session, which is +0.12 (1.87%). The stock has a Range of 6.19 - 6.55. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 2.60 - 14.93 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 4.31B. The stock traded a volume of 19.15M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 21.22M.



Recently Macquarie lifted its price target on GRPN to $5.50 from $4. GRPN has two "strong buys," 15 “holds" and 5 "sell" or worse recommendations. Also UBS initiated coverage on Groupon, Inc. with a Sell rating and a price target of $4.40.



Groupon, Inc. offers online retail services. The Company provides daily deal on the stuff to do, eat, see and buy in more than 500 markets in 44 countries.



Find out more on GRPN by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=GRPN



VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSE: XIV) traded at $ 25.51 in the last session, which is +0.47 (1.88%). The stock has a Range of 24.50 - 25.55. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 8.07 - 25.55 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 469.20M. The stock traded a volume of 1.15M in the last session.



The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the inverse of the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The index was designed to provide investors with exposure to one or more maturities of futures contracts on the VIX, which reflects implied volatility of the S&P 500 Index at various points along the volatility forward curve.



The calculation of the VIX is based on prices of put and call options on the S&P 500 Index. The ETNs are linked to the daily inverse return of the index and do not represent an investment in the inverse of the VIX.



Find out more on XIV here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=XIV



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009