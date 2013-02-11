Daily Market Stocks to Trade On: (NASDAQ:DNDN), (NASDAQ:RFMD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --- Dendreon Corp. (NASDAQ:DNDN) announced that management will host a conference call on Monday, February 25, 2012, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results.



DNDN has a price target hike to $7 from analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock is rated as a Hold.



Dendreon Corporation (Dendreon) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics that may improve cancer treatment options for patients. Dendreon’s product portfolio includes active cellular immunotherapy and small molecule product candidates to treat a range of cancers.



Find out where DNDN could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=DNDN



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD) announced last month that the Company's board of directors has authorized an extension of RFMD's 2011 share repurchase program to repurchase up to $200 million of the Company's common stock through January 31, 2015.



Since January 2011, the Company has repurchased $ 49.9 million of its common stock under this program, leaving it with additional authorization of up to $150.1 million under the program as a result of this extension.



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (RFMD) is engaged in the design and manufacture of radio frequency components and compound semiconductor technologies. RFMD products enable worldwide mobility.



Find out where RFMD could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=RFMD



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009