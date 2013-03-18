Daily Market Stocks to Trade On: (NYSE: VLO), (NYSE: KEY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2013 --Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) and its subsidiaries' assets include 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 2.8 million barrels per day, 10 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.2 billion gallons per year, and a 50-megawatt wind farm.



Macquarie has also downgraded the company's rating to "neutral."



The company operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Retail. Valero was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.



KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $426 million of its common stock. KeyCorp's Board will consider a dividend increase at its regular May meeting.



In connection with the 2013 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review of bank holding companies, the Federal Reserve has reviewed Key's capital plan and notified the Company that it does not object to the capital plan.



Key's capital plan, which was approved by its Board of Directors prior to submission, requested authority to increase its quarterly common stock dividend from $0.05 per share up to $0.055 per share, effective in the second quarter of 2013. Key's Board of Directors will consider the potential dividend increase at its regular May meeting.



