Daily News On: (OTCQB: GOFF), (OTCQB: EKDKQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --Goff Corporation (OTCQB: GOFF) through its wholly owned subsidiary Golden Glory Resources S.A., has acquired 100% interest in mineral leases in the Aguadas, Department of Caldas, Colombia area -- a region well known for multiple gold discoveries within the past several years as Colombia has opened its doors to global mining interest.



The leases on LGC15011 or known the "La Frontera Prospect" are comprised of 1227 hectares of mineral leases in the Aguadas area, Department of Caldas, located about 60 kilometers south of Medellin in Colombia's northern region. The leases were acquired 100% from a Colombian mining company.



GOFF’s wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Glory Resources S.A. is engaged in gold exploration with a view to developing highly prospective gold projects.



Find out where GOFF could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GOFF



Eastman Kodak Co. (OTCQB: EKDKQ) announced that renowned author, inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil will keynote its Global Directions 2013 conference—an annual technology and educational event sponsored by the company’s document capture and enterprise software business unit. The conference, scheduled for September 22-25 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C., will explore "Intelligent Information Management" and how its deployment provides businesses with a competitive advantage.



This year’s theme includes topics on the importance of collaboration platforms for enterprise-wide information management, managing social media as a vital information stream, and the next generation of software that not only manipulates and stores vast amounts of data but can also intelligently process the valuable information contained within it.



Find out where EKDKQ could be headed here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=EKDKQ



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/

Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009