Daily Stocks in Focus: (NASDAQ:NIHD), (NASDAQ:FNFG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) upgraded by Zacks due to the following 2 reasons.



NII Holdings has decided to sell its operations in Peru to Chile’s Entel for around $400 million. The company will use the sale proceeds to focus on two of its largest markets, Mexico and Brazil.



NII Holdings combined with Motorola Mobility, a division of Google Inc. (GOOG), to launch Atrix HD smartphone in Mexico.



NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand name to businesses and individuals in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Chile. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reston, Virginia.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on NIHD here:



http://www.stockreportcircuit.com/market-scan/?symbol=NIHD



First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG) announced first quarter 2013 results that reflect continued organic loan growth, particularly in commercial lending, positive operating leverage driven by strong focus on expense management, and strong credit quality.



In the first quarter of 2013, First Niagara reported net income available to common shareholders of $59.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share compared to net income of $53.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2012. Results for the first quarter 2013 include the impact of a $6.3 million pre-tax charge, or $0.01 per share related to two executive departures announced last month.



Reported GAAP results for the fourth quarter of 2012 included $3.7 million of restructuring charges as well as the impact of the $16 million accelerated CMO premium amortization adjustment.



First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Niagara Bank, N.A. that provides retail and commercial banking, and other financial services to individuals, families, and businesses.



Find out more on FNFG here:

http://www.stockreportcircuit.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNFG



About Stockreportcircuit.com

Stockreportcircuit.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportcircuit.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportcircuit.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportcircuit.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportcircuit.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportcircuit.com



Disclosure

Stockreportcircuit.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportcircuit.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportcircuit.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Stock Report Circuit

info@Stockreportcircuit.com