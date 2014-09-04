Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Research shows that stress combined with certain personality traits may contribute to the reactivation of the latent genital herpes (HSV-2). “Psychological distress can be a co-factor in reactivation of latent HSV infection.” (1) Dr. Strachan and colleagues wrote that “daily stress predicted genital lesion frequency, and that daily stress, anxiety, and depression predicted genital lesion onset approximately 5 days before onset. Anxiety was also associated with genital lesions 3 days after onset.” (1) Dr. Strachan and colleagues are from the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington in Seattle. What this research means is that a genital herpes outbreak may be the result of experiencing depression, anxiety, and stress. This is because these negative emotions actually damage the immune system, which allows the latent herpes virus to reactivate and go on the attack.



Click to learn more about genital herpes symptoms



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2), take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HSV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at CBCD, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Strachan wrote that “psychological distress was temporally associated with the onset of HSV-2 lesions. Specifically, lesion onset was associated with high levels of psychological distress-measured as daily levels of stress, anxiety, and depression-approximately 5 days before the episode and with high levels of anxiety 3 days after the episode.” (1) In other words, stress lowers the immune system, and after experiencing high levels of negative emotions, patients in Dr. Strachan’s study experienced genital herpes outbreaks a few days later.



What treatments are available, and are they effective against the latent virus?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR. The only treatments that were designed to target the latent herpes virus are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to learn more about Novirin and the herpes virus and Gene-Eden-VIR and the herpes virus



References:



(1)Strachan E1, Saracino M, Selke S, Magaret A, Buchwald D, Wald A. The effects of daily distress and personality on genital HSV shedding and lesions in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover trial of acyclovir in HSV-2 seropositive women. Brain Behav Immun. 2011 Oct;25(7):1475-81.



(2)Polansky, H. Itzkovitz E. Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease. CBCD Publishing, 2003.