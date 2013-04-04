New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2013 --Foy Johnston Inc. (Pink:FOYJ) shot up in the current trading session and is currently trading at $0.0005, up 66.67 percent to its previous close. Its bullish trend is further confirmed as the stock made the upward movement with higher than usual volume of 256 million share. Its regular daily trading volume stands at 53.02 million shares.



Foy Johnston commands market capitalization of $36.94 million. The company recently announced the acquisition of BatareOya concession. Foy Johnston acquires and develops mining assets. The company carries out its activities through its subsidiary Cameroon Mines Ltd.



Get the latest tips and hints on FOYJ here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=FOYJ



Trulan Resources Inc. (Pink:TRLR) stock is at $0.03, up 7.14 percent from its previous close of $0.03. The stock opened the session at $0.03. Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and it is further confirmed as the stock made the up move with above average trading volume of 4.25 million. Its regular daily trading volume stands at 1.85 million shares. Trulan Resources is likely to touch $0.035 price level in the coming trading sessions. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as high as $0.04.

Trulan Resources commands market capitalization of $16,300.



The company explores and develops mining properties.



Find out where TRLR could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=TRLR



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009