Daily Trend Analysis Reports On: (OTCQB: TTNP), (OTCQB: AAMRQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2013 --Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: TTNP) announced that the majority of Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) members recognized the favorable benefit-risk profile of Probuphine® and voted for approval (10 positive votes, 4 negative votes and 1 abstention).



Probuphine® is a long-acting, subdermal implant formulation of buprenorphine for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with opioid dependence. Titan submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for Probuphine on October 29, 2012.



"We are pleased the Committee recognized the favorable benefit-risk profile of Probuphine and voted in strong favor of its approval," said Kate Glassman-Beebe, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief development officer of Titan.



AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) subsidiary American Airlines has decided to equip all of its A320 Family fleet with Airbus' innovative Runway Overrun Prevention System (ROPS) technology.



This onboard cockpit technology, which Airbus has pioneered independently over several years, increases pilots' situational awareness during landing, reduces exposure to runway excursion risk, and if necessary, provides active protection.



"ROPS is the result of years of continuing research by Airbus," said Yannick Malinge, Airbus' Senior Vice President and Chief Product Safety Officer. "Its selection by American Airlines for its A320 Family fleet underscores the value and significant contribution that ROPS brings to aviation safety. Airbus is proud to be on the leading edge of this technology for our industry – where safety is the universal priority."



