DAILY Wrap-Up & Commentary on Advancers: (NASDAQ:MU), (NYSE:BAC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock is at $7.90, up 1.87 percent from its previous close of $7.75. The stock opened the session at $7.76 and touched its highest price point at $7.93. Micron Technology stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $7.72. The stock is likely to maintain its bullish trend in the near term and medium term and it may touch $8.43 level in the coming trading sessions. On the downside, the stock has support at $7.81. It is also trading above its short term and medium term EMA price of $7.82 and $7.68 respectively, confirming bullish trend.



Find out more on MU here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MU



Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) traded in the range of $11.67 and $11.90 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $11.73 and is at $11.84, up 0.64 percent from its previous close of $11.76. Bank of America recorded the volume of 73.462 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 158 million shares. Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go as high as $12.15 in the coming sessions. Its first support level stands at $11.67, breaching this level, the stock may tumble to $11.34. Bank of America stock is trading above its very short term EMA price of $11.81.



Find out where BAC could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BAC



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