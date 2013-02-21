DAILY Wrap-Up & Commentary on Advancers & Profiled Picks: (NASDAQ: MERU), (NYSE: DZZ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2013 --Meru Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: MERU) announced that three of its current board members had assumed new leadership positions on the company’s board of directors and its committees. Harold (Harry) Copperman, a member since 2010, has been named Lead Director. Chuck Kissner, a member since 2011, has been named Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee and Barry Newman, a member since 2006, has been named Chairman of the Audit Committee.



Meru Networks (MERU) designs, develops, and distributes virtualized wireless LAN solutions that provide enterprises with the performance, reliability, predictability and operational simplicity of a wired network with the advantages of mobility.



Find out more on MERU here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MERU



PowerShares DB Gold Double Short ETN (NYSE: DZZ) has a 52 week range of 3.89 - 5.39. DZZ closed in the last trading session at $5.08. DZZ traded on a volume of 1,469,940 versus a 3 month average volume of 442,028.



The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, twice the inverse of the daily performance of the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity index - Optimum Yield Gold Excess Return. The index is intended to reflect changes in the market value of certain gold futures contracts and is comprised of a single unfunded gold futures contract.



Find out more on DZZ here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=DZZ



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009