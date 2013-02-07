DAILY Wrap-Up & Commentary on Advancers & Profiled Picks: (NASDAQ:VMED), (NASDAQ:DELL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2013 --Levi &Korsinsky is investigating the Board of Directors of Virgin Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMED) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Liberty Global Inc.



Under the terms of the transaction, Virgin Media shareholders will receive $17.50 in cash, 0.2582 of a Liberty Global Class A share, and 0.1928 of a Liberty Global Class C share for each share of Virgin Media stock they own, representing a value of approximately $47 per share.



The investigation concerns whether the Virgin Media Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether Liberty Global is underpaying for Virgin Media shares, thus unlawfully harming Virgin Media stockholders.



Levi &Korsinsky is investigating the Board of Directors of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ: DELL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to its CEO, Michael Dell, in conjunction with private equity firm Silver Lake.



Under the terms of the transaction, Dell shareholders will receive $13.65 for each share of Dell stock they own. The transaction has a total approximate value of $24.4 billion.



The investigation concerns, among other things, whether the consideration to be paid to Dell shareholders is unfair, inadequate, and substantially below the fair or inherent value of Dell stock.



