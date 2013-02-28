DAILY Wrap-Up & Commentary on Advancers & Profiled Picks: (OTCQB: CBAI), (OTCQB: MCET)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2013 --Cord Blood America Inc. (OTCQB: CBAI) stock is at $ 0.0052, down 13 percent in its last traded session. Its last trading volume has been recorded at 108.68Mshares. The stock has a 52 week range of 0.00 - 0.03.



Cord Blood America, Inc. (CBAI) is a holding company. CBAI is primarily an umbilical cord blood stem cell preservation company, with a particular focus on the acquisition of customers in need of family based products and services. CBAI’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Cord Partners, Inc., CorCell Companies. Inc., CorCell Ltd., (Cord), CBA Professional Services, Inc. doing business as (D/B/A) BodyCells, Inc. (BodyCells), CBA Properties, Inc. (Properties), and Career Channel Inc D/B/A Rainmakers International (Rain).



Get the latest trend analysis reports on CBAI here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CBAI



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MCET) had a flat last trading session. The stock was at 0.0050 at the close. So far this year, the stock is up over 333%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0 and $0.01.



MultiCell Technologies, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. MultiCell is engaged developing therapeutics and discovery tools to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of neurological disorders, hepatic disease, cancer and interventional cardiology and peripheral vessel applications. MultiCell is pursuing research and development targeting degenerative neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and cancer.



MultiCell operates three subsidiaries, which include MCT Rhode Island Corp. (wholly owned); Xenogenics Corporation (Xenogenics) (95.3% owned, on an as-if-convertd basis), and MultiCellImmunotherapeutics, Inc. (MCTI), of whichMultiCellholdsapproximately 67% of interests.



Find out more on MCET here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MCET



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009