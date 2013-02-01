DAILY Wrap-Up & Commentary on : (NYSE : CIM), (NYSE : PCS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2013 --In September 2012, the Federal Reserve announced its most aggressive bond buying program to stimulate the economy. The Fed's bond buying program has brought down mortgage rates, hurting mortgage REITs such as Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO).



Last Thursday, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported that the average rate on a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage dropped to 3.38%.



While declining mortgage rates are helping borrowers that are underwater, they are having an adverse impact on mortgage REITs such as Chimera Investment and Capstead Mortgage.



Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.



Find out more on CIM here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CIM



MetroPCS Communications, Inc. (NYSE: PCS) is going big in 2013 with the launch of the Spirit™ 4G, a 4.5-inch touchscreen Android™ smartphone from LG Electronics. The Spirit 4G packs top-of-the-line features in its sleek and stylish frame with a crystal-clear screen and 4G LTE connectivity for $199 plus tax after mail-in rebate – all with no annual contract.



MetroPCS and LG are also kicking off the All-Star Spirit campaign, which benefits After-School All-Stars (ASAS), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing academic support, enrichment opportunities and health & fitness activities that equip participants with skills, experiences and relationships needed to succeed in middle school, high school, college and the 21st century workforce.



Find out more on PCS here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PCS



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009