DAILY Wrap-Up & Commentary On: (OTC Pink: NSRGY), (NASDAQ: QCOM)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2013 --Nestl (OTC Pink: NSRGY) announced its outlook for FY2013 last month, it expects organic growth between 5% and 6% together with an improved trading operating profit margin and underlying earnings per share in constant currency, as well as improvement in our capital efficiency.



As per its earnings release last month Nestlé’s reported sales were up CHF 8.6 billion, or 10.2%, to CHF 92.2 billion. Organic growth was 5.9%, building on the strong growth of recent years, and was composed of 3.1% real internal growth and 2.8% pricing. After years of adverse impact, foreign exchange added 1.7% to sales, and acquisitions, net of divestitures, a further 2.6%.



Net profit was up CHF 1.1 billion to CHF 10.6 billion, and earnings per share were up 12.2% reported to CHF 3.33. Underlying earnings per share in constant currencies were up 7.5%.



Get the latest news on NSRGY here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced last week that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has appointed industry veteran Laurie Yoler as senior vice president of business development.



In this role, Yoler will be responsible for augmenting existing business relationships in Silicon Valley, as well as developing new strategic business opportunities for Qualcomm in the region. Yoler will report to Peggy Johnson, executive vice president and president of global market development, Qualcomm Technologies.



Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) is the world leader in 3G, 4G and next-generation wireless technologies. QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital telecommunications products and services.



Find out where QCOM could be headed here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=QCOM



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.

For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/

Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009