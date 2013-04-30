New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2013 --Organovo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ONVO) , a creator and manufacturer of functional, three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications, has been invited to present at the 12th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, which will be held in New York April 30 through May 1, 2013. Organovo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Murphy, will present on May 1st, at 3:00 p.m.



Needham & Company's 12th Annual Healthcare Conference is a high-impact forum for institutional investors and venture capital firms to hear the latest updates from senior management teams of both public and private companies in the Biotechnology, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technology and Diagnostics sectors.



Find out where ONVO could be headed by getting the complete trend analysis report here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



Goff Corporation (OTC:GOFF) announced that the Company has established a new, wholly owned subsidiary based in Medellin, Colombia that will manage in country operations for work to be carried out in the course of its new Colombia Gold Projects.



Golden Glory Resources Colombia SAS will be responsible for the hiring and management of technical work to be carried out by Goff Corp. It will also be responsible for direct liaison with community groups and government agencies as required in the various jurisdictions where Goff Corp. intends to carry out business in three separate districts in Colombia.



Goff Corporation is a U.S.-based public company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Glory Resources S.A. is engaged in gold exploration.



Find out more on GOFF by getting the complete trend analysis report here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=GOFF



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/

Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009